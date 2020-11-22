Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.