Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.20 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $14,374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $15,736,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $15,393,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last quarter.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

