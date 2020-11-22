Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.94 Million in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of RDUS opened at $15.78 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $734.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

