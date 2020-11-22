Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

