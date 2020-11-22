Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

