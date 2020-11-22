Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,846 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $100,182,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 130.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,157,000 after acquiring an additional 866,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

