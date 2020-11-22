Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

