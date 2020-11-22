Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 116.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 127.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 413,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

SHW stock opened at $724.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

