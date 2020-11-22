Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 62,495 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.17 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

