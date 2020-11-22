Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,944 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

