Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 464,400 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

