Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 200,075 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 298.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

