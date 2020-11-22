Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,507,132 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,507,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,380,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,847,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

