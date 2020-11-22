Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 100,934 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

