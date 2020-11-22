Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $225,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

nCino stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

