Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Shaw Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shaw Communications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,772,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $17.57 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

