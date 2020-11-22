Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

