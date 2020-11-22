Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,809 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Globant by 4.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

