Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 45,584 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $35.76 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

