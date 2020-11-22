Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,718 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day moving average is $273.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

