Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,248 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.76. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.