JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 8,700

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.16) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.67)) on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,689.22 ($87.40).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 8,134 ($106.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,038.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,074.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,624 ($112.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

In other Ferguson plc (FERG.L) news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

