JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 201,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 137,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 278,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 311,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.