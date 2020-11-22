JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

