JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,203 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.86%.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

