JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

ETR:KBX opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €110.24 ($129.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.65.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

