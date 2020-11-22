JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

KGX stock opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

