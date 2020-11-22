John R. Mccarthy Acquires 2,400 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $50,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,629.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WSTG stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

