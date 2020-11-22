John McFarlane Buys 3,000 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) (ASX:WBC) insider John McFarlane acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$18.29 ($13.06) per share, with a total value of A$54,870.00 ($39,192.86).

John McFarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, John McFarlane acquired 7,000 shares of Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.07 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of A$133,490.00 ($95,350.00).

On Wednesday, November 4th, John McFarlane acquired 5,000 shares of Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.65 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of A$88,250.00 ($63,035.71).

On Friday, November 6th, John McFarlane acquired 5,000 shares of Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.77 ($12.69) per share, with a total value of A$88,850.00 ($63,464.29).

On Tuesday, November 10th, John McFarlane acquired 500 shares of Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$18.85 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of A$9,425.00 ($6,732.14).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th. Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

About Westpac Banking Co. (WBC.AX)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

