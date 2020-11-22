Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.00

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.50. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

