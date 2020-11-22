Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $16.65 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.