Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $101.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

