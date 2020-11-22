Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.27 ($73.26).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.44. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

