James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Sells $34,147.88 in Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JRVR stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth $163,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

