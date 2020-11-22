Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $811,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $1,728,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $325,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $2,029,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

