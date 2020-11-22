Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.