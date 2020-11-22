Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $340,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $37.43 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.