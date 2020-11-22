J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $749,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,314,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,587,127 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

