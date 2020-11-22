IZE Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Billion (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $30,936.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IZE has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00160773 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars.

