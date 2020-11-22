Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ISDR opened at $21.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director J. Patrick Galleher sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $243,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $578,259.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

