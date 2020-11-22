iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of XIU stock opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.17. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.23 and a 52 week high of C$27.05.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

