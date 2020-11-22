iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.