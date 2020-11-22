iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,202,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,299.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 141.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 656,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter.

PFF opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

