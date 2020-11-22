iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $356.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

