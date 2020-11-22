iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

