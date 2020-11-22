iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $161.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

