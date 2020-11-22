IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.88 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and $4.57 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00163788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00978034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00190126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371227 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,999,328,163 coins and its circulating supply is 867,058,622 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

