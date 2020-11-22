Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,395 shares of company stock worth $4,055,350 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

