Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,441 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,852,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after buying an additional 285,239 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

