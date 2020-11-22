Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer Sells 3,000 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $140,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 631 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $21,371.97.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invitae by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

